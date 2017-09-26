Korean Flute Choir at Queen’s Hall for Korea Week celebration

The Embassy of the Republic of Korea has announced that this year’s National Foundation Day will be celebrated on October 3, 2017. A release from the Embassy said it is organising Korea Week 2017 with a series of events during the first week of October, which will be open to the public.

Flute Music Concert

Sponsored by the Ministry of Culture of Korea, the Seoul Flute Choir will be invited by the Embassy to perform at Queen’s Hall on October 3 as well as at the University of the West Indies (UWI) on the October 2

The Seoul Flute Choir has been recognised as one of Korea’s top orchestras, offering a distinguished history of acclaimed performances since its founding in 1992. These Korean Flutists will perform eight cultural acts which the Embassy hopes will bring a new musical experience of Korean culture.

National Foundation Day (Gaecheonjeol)

Annually, the people of South Korea celebrate National Foundation Day on October 3, although the original celebration of this holiday generally included a traditional Korean harvest ceremony.

Historically, this public holiday celebrates the day of foundation of ancient Korean kingdom Gojoseon. The name of Gojoseon literally means ‘old Joseon’ because this period of Korean history came long before the Joseon dynasty. Korea National Foundation Day commemorates the establishment of the Choson Kingdom in 2333 BC, marking the beginning of the Korean society and way of life.

National Foundation Day celebration in Korea is usually marked by a large fireworks display in Seoul, the capital city of South Korea. The display takes place in Yeouido Han River Park and it is very popular. Every year, huge crowds gather in the park or on the banks of the river opposite to try and capture the wonderful display of fireworks. This is truly a joyous occasion of celebration in Korea.

Besides the above-mentioned flute concerts at the Queen’s Hall and UWI, the Embassy is also organising a Korean Speech Contest and UCC Contest on Korean Culture.

See below for the full list of the upcoming events during the Korea Week 2017.

KOREA WEEK EVENTS

Musical Journey with Korean Flutists

Date: October 2

Time: 6.30 pm,

Venue: Daaga Auditorium, UWI

Admission: Free and tickets can be collected at Maria’s Bakery (UWI Republic Bank Plaza) and the Embassy of the Republic of Korea from today. Limited to two tickets per person.

Performance to celebrate National Day

Date: October 3

Time: 6.30 pm

Venue: Queen’s Hall

Admission: Free. Tickets can be collected at Queen’s Hall box office from today. Limited to two tickets per person.

Korean Speech Contest

Date: October 6

Time: 3 pm

Venue: Hilton Trinidad and Conference Centre

• Korean language enthusiasts can participate in the contest on the theme of My favourite part of Korean culture.

• Application should be submitted by midnight of September 30. For further information please visit the Embassy’s homepage.

Korean Week 2017 UCC

(User Created Content) Contest

• Anyone who is interested in Korean culture and has creative skills of making online content is invited to join the contest on the theme of K-pop or Korean food.

• UCC submission deadline is midnight, September 30 and the awardees will be announced at the award ceremony on October 10.