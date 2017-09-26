Masterful Melocotones ends Film Festival with a bang

The 12th T&T Film Festival closes with a spectacular bang today, with a terrific and groundbreaking film selection that was not picked before only because of the limitations of programming schedules. For many people, this will be the film of the festival.

Today’s film is:

Melocotones aka (Canned) Peaches

(Dominican Republic, 2015)

Director: Hector M Valdez

Genre: Comedy-Drama- Fantasy-Sci-fi

Running time: 80 mins

Screening time: 3.30pm, MovieTowne,

San Fernando.

There is nothing new under the sun, of course, but Hector M Valdez’s comic sex romp comes pretty damned close.

Relatively recent films have used the springboard of time-travel well in a variety of genres — Looper and Edge of Tomorrow, eg, in action-thriller, The Butterfly Effect in horror, About Time in rom-com —but not since Germany’s Tom Tykwer made Lola Run and Run in 1998 has a film used the notion to such great entertainment advantage.

Even the time period in which the film is set is itself a bit of an inside joke, with the future of the unspecified Caribbean location laboriously made to look like a kitsch Sixties vision of a future that actually looked more like the past, and in deliberately dated Technicolor to boot!

From the opening shots, in which the male lead buys sundries from a robotic vendor that reminds you of a man who might sell you black coral jewellery on Accra Beach in Barbados, the audience is in the hands of a master. Time after time, he will trick you in a wonderful way. Modern technology, guided by timeless wit and genius, uses the eternal triangle to generate hilarious and hugely rewarding cinema. You’ll hardly spend a better 80 minutes this year. Unreservedly recommended, unless you can’t read subtitles. A film that reminds you that film is primarily escapist and a serious contender for the festival’s best.

