Rudder, Escayg impress at Banana Republic show

The success of the Banana Republic All Souled Out Show will boost efforts to support the work of disability charity Cause An Effect on Sunday at Queen’s Hall.

There were performances by David Rudder and band as they performed many of his hits including Hammer, Bahia Girl, High Mas, Calypso Music, Dus In Dey Face, Madness and Welcome To Trinidad.

Laura Escayg of Cause an Effect, wore her performing hat, and supported by the band 5Miles2Midnite and Brass section, performed classics including Poverty Is Hell, Synthetic World and a complement of her thought-provoking, original material.

Cause An Effect is a registered NGO founded by Escayg and her husband Francis. The couple are the parents of Isaiah, a 13-year-old on the severe spectrum of disabilities. They are on a mission to transform perceptions about disabilities and create a just and better world where everyone wins. Cause an Effect creates content and opportunities for disability-related conversations to be shared on social and traditional media.