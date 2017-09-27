Relief for psychological injury is equally important

When disaster strikes, regardless of where it strikes, there is usually an overpouring of humanitarian aid. Our humanity springs forward and we act quickly and selflessly to alleviate the distress of our fellowman.

This is evident today as states, corporations, and social/charitable organisations rally to bring short- and long-term relief among our Caribbean family overwhelmed by the after-effects of hurricanes Irma and Maria.

We are never fully prepared for disaster – they never come with any certainty that allows for a flawless response. Technology allows us to predict impending disturbances and prepare to some extent, but disaster management only begins after the fact, after nature literally “rests devastation on us.”

My training in disaster preparedness has prompted me to conclude that no response would ever be sufficient, perfect, or beyond criticism.

The greater challenge, still, is that of sustained relief efforts when countries/communities require longstanding reconstruction. As devastation fades from critical news headlines and weeks turn into months, and month into years, rebuilding often devolves to those organisations officially charged with benevolent duty. And, we all know of parts of the world where “official” goodwill diminishes and people are left unaided to piece the fragments of their lives.

Yet, even when populations get adequate relief to regain a degree of normalcy, there is often a lop-sided focus on infrastructure and physicality as against necessary interventions for psychological crises. As we restore the physical environment, often, we ignore the mental, social, and spiritual components of individual and population life, leaving people in distress to work out these for themselves.

Deeper than water, food, clothing, and shelter is the absolutely profound obligation to place emphasis on peoples’ psychological health and wellbeing as being equally important to personal comfort, recovery, and security and essential to healthy communities and better quality of life.

Disasters have implications for many public health issues including disease outbreaks and lingering health threats. The public health implications of these catastrophes are far-reaching.

Mold and respiratory illnesses, pollution, non-potable water, broken sewage systems, mosquito-borne diseases, bacteria, wounds and other injuries, including amputations, and worsening health among the young, chronic, aged, and convalescing are all imminent threats. In crises, these usually get early consideration.

Some of what may go unattended and unrecognised are mental disorders and psychological challenges as anxiety, anger, depression and prolonged sadness, grief and loss, suicidal ideation, and issues of insomnia even when there is a place to sleep.

Researchers have found that of those children who lived through Hurricane Katrina, 37 per cent have presented with mental illnesses in the ensuing years. Children and adults who have survived disasters have also been found to suffer with issues such as heart diseases, substance abuse, obesity, and much more in later life.

Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which develops in some people who experienced a shocking or perilous event, is also associated with these disasters – the terror and anxiety of living through howling winds are known to cause prolong periods of nightmares in some people.

People in disaster-torn environments need help to rebuild personal resistance and resilience. In all instances we must consider this necessity alongside the physical strength usually recruited for humanitarian relief. The volunteer advertisements requesting the able-bodied and energetic may not include those who can provide the “softer” services, but we are committed to travel and support rebuilding.

Within the community of professionals with whom I interact, there is a concern for the inclusion of mental, social, and spiritual interventions in our relief efforts. Relief in areas of psychological health and trauma mediation, we believe, need to be equally represented as we continue to support the healing and recovery among our Caribbean citizenry.

• Caroline C Ravello is a strategic communications and media practitioner. She holds an MA in Mass Communications and has completed the MSc in Public Health (MPH) from The UWI. Write to: [email protected]