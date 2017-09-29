Ecliff channels Italy in Prima Volta

Top menswear designer Ecliff Elie attracted a full house at the Hyatt Regency on Tuesday evening when he presented his latest collection Prima Volta.

In the run-up to the show, Elie told the T&T Guardian, “I was in Italy for a month. I went to Rome, Florence, Venice, Milan. The history is so rich. I used that to draw inspiration. When I went in search for suits, I learned more than what I bargained for,” Elie said.

For one thing, he said, Italian men are always well-dressed, effortlessly stylish. He noticed, for example, that the suit stops at the shoe that projects a neat, structured look. In addition, he said, Italian fashion is more a “chemistry of emotions” rather than a piece of fabric made into a suit.

Elie who started tailoring as a teenager making trousers for his friends, now outfits a number of top local celebrities including soca star Bunji Garlin, radio and TV personality Sunny Bling, cricketer Rayad Emrit, former world 400m hurdles champion Jehue Gordon and voice talent Ken Simmonds. He even surprised patrons by sending out a fully suited Fay Ann Lyons on the runway.