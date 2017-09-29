Goddard makes appointment

Legendary musician Pelham Goddard has done it again. The creative genius who has produced the music behind hits by Calypso Rose, SuperBlue, David Rudder, Chris “Tambu” Herbert and the late Maestro, has “linked up” with upcoming calypso and soca newbie Kyle KC Cowie to cook up a musical masterpiece.

Soaked with diabetic melodies and an infectious harmonic structure the arrangement sits in its own lane. A double entendre, Appointment, composed by Pelham Jr Goddard, is intended to bridge the gap between old school Kaiso and modern day soca.

With ten-plus Road March victories and multiple Panorama championships, Goddard was more than delighted to share his expertise and vast knowledge with KC Cowie, described as “a new exciting talent.” As that old adage goes ‘Trini love ah bacchanal’ and this serves as nothing less as the lyrical content of Appointment exposes a frequent occurrence in our daily lives and, with a ‘bass line from hell’, party people will be forced to dance and sing along.

Produced by Goddard and composed by Pelham Jnr, principles on Appointment include Dale Ryan (background vocals) and Javen Ochoa (guitars). The single is mixed by David “Young Kingston” Sheppard (Sheppard Pro), is mastered by Johann Seaton (Madmen Productions; and, its Art Direction is by Delilah Kimm.