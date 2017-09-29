Mas for children

Come Sunday at 5 pm, The D’ Guardians Carnival Limited (DGCL) will launch The Finals – Junior King & Queen Pageant at Port-of-Spain City Hall on Knox Street.

The DGCL was born out of the passion for culture and youth development within our communities and 2017 was its first year of involvement in kiddies carnival. A number of its founders have had years of experience in both traditional and contemporary mas, being involved in established mas bands like D’ Krewe, Dream Team, Showtime, Legacy, Yuma, Tribe and Bliss.

DGCL’s principles have designed and created costumes which copped six awards in mas competition this year. A band spokesperson said this week: “In 2018 we will be parading the streets of Port-of-Spain with hope of eventually extending to various carnival villages nationwide.

“Though we are a new and upcoming children’s mas band we intend to face our most seasoned competitors and share with our members, the competition, camaraderie and the culture of our country.”

Sections to be seen in The Finals - Junior King & Queen Pageant are Traditional Carnival Wear and Evening and Formal Wear Couture.