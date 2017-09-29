Niki Rodrigues, Outnumbered 7 to 2

Disclaimer: Reading this article may make you exhausted.

I know it made me sweat just thinking about the number of things this month’s “Making it Work” mom has going on.

Niki Rodrigues is a home-schooling mother of 7, ranging from 1 year to 16 years. She is a Wife and devout Christian, Blogger, Owner of a Boutique, Consultancy Firm and a Founding Member of the Home Schooling Association of Trinidad and Tobago.

Her boutique, Daughters of the King, provides designer dresses, suits and accessories for women sizes 2-22 for all occasions but without that dreaded designer price tag and she also caters to teens and preteens, while her consultancy firm, Made in His Image facilitates workshops and seminars for companies/organizations, women and teens, on topics ranging from Personal and Professional Branding (Image Consultancy) to Parenting and Teen issues.

She is the Administrative Manager and Head of Deliveries to her kid’s businesses (and I don’t mean lemonade stands, these kids have registered stuff) and with all this going on she still manages to look too young to even be courting let alone be married for 19 years.

I didn’t think it was possible to outdo herself but her recent announcement on Facebook has done exactly that.

Add Event Planner and Co-host to social media sensation BMackWrites.

Niki will be bringing Bridgette Mack to the shores of Trinidad for an evening of empowerment on November 11th, 2017.

For the past 19 years Mama Mack, as she is affectionately called by her 200,000 plus fans, has been play writing, motivational speaking and inspirational blogging all with the intention of empowering women.

It is, therefore, no surprise that she would chose none other than Niki Rodrigues with whom to partner. Niki has built her brand around just that — empowering women. Having struggled with self-esteem herself she is passionate about building up women.

Her workshops have traditionally been geared towards image enhancement, starting from the inside and working outwards. She has facilitated many image enhancing seminars and has recently expanded her reach by offering teen workshops, not only in the area of image but in the business building arena - having helped her children build their own businesses I think it is safe to say that she is more than equipped to help us do so.

In fact when I was exploring home schooling, Niki found time to open her home to me so that I could get a real sense of what the process looked like.

She is never too busy to help someone in need.

Her day is very well organised and her village is small and carefully selected but very supportive.

When asked how she fits it all in, Niki is always quick to give God the glory and honestly, when you get a peek into this “work from home mom” there really is no other logical explanation.

Niki is a classic mom who is making work from home, work for her.