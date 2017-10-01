BOSS appoints first female CEO

For the first time in the company’s 26-year history, BOSS will have a woman at its helm.

Jane Wight, who previously held the position of executive manager of Human Resources, will assume the role of chief executive officer on October 2.

Although various surveys have shown BOSS to be the country’s preferred office solutions provider, Wight plans to increase market share, inspire staff, and lead the company towards being an even more customer-focused organisation.

Wight’s previous corporate positions have given her significant experience in strategic planning, customer service, sales strategy, performance management, leadership development and employee engagement.

She holds a Masters of Human Resource Management from the Arthur Lok Jack Graduate School of Business, University of the West Indies, a Bachelor of Commerce (Hons.) from the University of Guelph, Canada, and currently sits on the Employment and Labour Relations Committee at the T&T Chamber of Industry and Commerce.

Wight is also a former board member of the Human Resource Management Association of T&T.