Peace gathering in PoS today
T&T’s Movement for Non-Violence Begins With Me will participate in worldwide observance of the United Nations International Day of Non-Violence.
The group will host an event titled Be Light, an Interfaith Gathering of Word, Song, Music and Dance on today at Living Water Community, 109 Frederick St, Port-of-Spain, from 4 pm.
Candice Clarke-Salloum, core member, said: “Different groups will offer a prayer or reflection and there will be artistic expressions in support of non-violence. The event is free and everyone is invited. If you’re coming, please wear blue for non-violence—and also on October 2!”
The Movement has invited schools to mark the UN International Day of Non-Violence on Monday, October 2 and offered some suggestions:
•Write a letter of welcome to child refugees/asylum-seekers.
•Plant something (tree, vegetable/flower garden) or create a bird feeder.
•Do class/school clean-up or beautification.
•Launch participation in Non-Violence Art Competition in January 2018.
•Collect food, school items, etc. for children displaced by recent hurricanes.
•Choose a virtue, e.g. kindness, and make Oct 2 “Kindness Day” at school.
•Hold a Special Assembly on Non-Violence.
•A period of silence in solidarity with child victims of violence.
•Add a ‘calming breath’/meditation session to the class schedule.
•Arrange a guest speaker on self-esteem, mediation, recycling, bullying, etc.
“Schools are free to come up with their own ideas. Please send photos,” Clarke-Salloum added.
Explaining what the group has been doing in recent months, she said: “We’ve been meeting with like-minded organisations including the Franciscan Institute for Personal and Family Development, Families In Action and, recently, the Mediation Centre. October will see renewed focus on spreading the message that Non-Violence Begins With Me—with my thoughts, my words, my actions.”
The Movement is not-for-profit, non-denominational and apolitical. Its mission is to spread the message that Non-Violence Begins With Me and to reduce violence in T&T one person at a time, one family at a time, one community at a time.
Last March, the Movement initiated candlelight memorials across T&T in solidarity with victims of violence, and successfully hosted a Peace Rally and Concert on Easter Monday.
This month it will continue its education drive, including its regular show on Trinity TV on the first Tuesday of each month, plus a special live broadcast at 8 pm tomorrow featuring Bishop Jason Gordon.
Plans are also underway for a candlelight procession on October 13 to pray for peace in T&T.
