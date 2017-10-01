Race for a cause

The 2017 edition of the Scotiabank Women Against Breast Cancer 5k took place yesterday at locations in Port-of-Spain and San Fernando.

The race, which started in 1999 with 300 women running to raise funds for free breast cancer screening at regional health centres nationwide, has developed almost two decades later into a major event where more than 6,000 women gather with family and friends for the cause.

To date over 17,000 women have benefited from the programme.

Here are some highlights from this year’s event.