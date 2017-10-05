Adana’s new single a love song to T&T

Tobago-born singer, Adana Roberts has officially released her first single for Carnival 2018 titled Land Of My Birth.

A release said the boastful track is littered beautifully with arrogance as she describes why her country of birth is the “most precious place on earth.”

Eliminating all societal ills, this track focuses on everything beautiful in Trinidad and Tobago. Penned and produced by brothers, Jesse “Collegeboy Jesse” Stewart and Shawn “Spine” Stewart of Zig Boi Music / StudioX, Land Of My Birth is meant to provide an accurate response to any uncertainty surrounding visiting T&T. Roberts believes the song is a tourism icebreaker.

Roberts requires no rehearsal when engaged in conversations about her place of birth, Tobago. The same is reciprocated when she discusses Trinidad. Her verification of pride can be heard as she sings “So blessed to call this my home.”

Unwavering, is her appreciation, as she extends an invitation for all to visit and indulge in the land of “happy music” where fantasies live.

For Robert, releasing this track was a “no brainer” as she recognised the need for positive reinforcement and increased national pride. She is doing her part and encourages all natives to conserve the beauty of T&T.