ANSA McAL supports the Children’s Ark

Ansa McAL was honoured to assist the House of Jaipur in its efforts to raise funds towards the Children’s Ark project to facilitate the relocation and construction of the Princess Elizabeth Home Surgical Suite and Ward.

The Children’s Ark is a non-profit registered charitable organisation which aims to improve the lives of children within our society. The Children’s Ark has identified the urgent need to relocate the Princess Elizabeth Home Surgical Suite and Ward due to flooding and damaged equipment at the present location which inhibits surgery on a timely basis.

Dhisha Moorjani, board member of the Children’s Ark and managing director of The House of Jaipur has been raising funds towards the project by hosting its 2017 Fashion & Cocktail Charity fundraiser on September 30 at the Residence Club and Lounge, One Woodbrook Place, Woodbrook. All proceeds from the House of Jaipur’s event are to be donated to the Children’s Ark.