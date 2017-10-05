Charles promises cultural treat with Folklore

Etienne Charles revisits his groundbreaking album Folklore: A suite inspired by the mystical characters of Caribbean Folklore.

In addition to the stories being told through composition and improvisation, this performance will also feature costumed portrayals of some of our most revered Folklore characters.

Charles began writing Folklore in 2007, commissioned by the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York. The suite was premiered in August 2007 at the MoMA Summergarden Concert Series. In 2008, Etienne recorded the composition for his 2nd album. Folklore (Culture Shock Music 2009) received critical acclaim worldwide for its unique concept as well as stellar compositions and playing throughout. The album was hailed by Jazz Times Magazine in the USA as “a fascinating, fully realised hybrid.” Jazzwise Magazine (UK) profoundly stated that with Folklore “Charles has managed to bring to life a very vivid sense of the mystery, the magical realism-the luminous folklore of the Caribbean.”

A release said since the album’s release, Folklore has been performed in London (PanJazz UK), Ottawa (Ottawa Jazz Festival) and again in New York (Jazz at Lincoln Center).

The concert will feature Charles on trumpet and percussion alongside longtime collaborator, Guadeloupean phenom and French arts medal winner Jacques Schwarz-Bart on tenor saxophone, world renowned Venezuelan cuatro virtuoso Jorge Glem, Grammy Nominated pianist and composer Alex Brown, Haitian-American bassist and arranger Jonathan Michel, Grammy nominated drummer and producer Quentin Baxter, master percussionist Everald ‘Redman’ Watson and special guests 3Canal. Folklore Live will also feature costume designs and character portrayals by the illustrious Tracey Sankar.

More info

Folklore LIVE takes place at Queen’s Hall, October 22 from 6pm. Doors open at 5pm.

Tickets ($300TT) are available at Queen’s Hall Box Office, 624-1284 and Häagen Dazs shops.

For more information contact 682-1070