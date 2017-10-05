Exploring the age of Atilla and Lion

Music researcher, steelband and calypso fanatic Ray Funk said he enjoys unearthing the beauty of T&T culture as well as things which have not been given their due. Commenting on the October 7 expose on the music and tour of Atilla the Hun and Roaring Lion of 1934, Funk said: “There are periods in calypso history that are particularly of interest and this one was one of them. Although there were recordings of calypso before this, the 1934 trip was a transition point for calypso.

“Lion and Atilla were already at the height of their powers and their trip to New York resulted in the first major recording session that reflected what was going on in the calypso tents in Trinidad.

“The songs were of a wide variety and included a Buy Local song, songs about Shango and Spiritual Baptist traditions, the amazing appearance of the Graf Zeppelin over Port-of-Spain in October 1933. No one knew that the Graf Zeppelin was going to come to Trinidad and it took the people by surprise with them screaming in the streets at this huge air ship which had a small space (cupola) underneath it with people inside looking down. It was low to the ground. Atilla wrote this great calypso taking the listener right to the moment.

About the event and what he hopes to achieve, Funk said: “The purpose of this show is to look back at a very important period in calypso history and let people learn about this period and enjoy live performances of songs that haven’t been performed in decades. The details of the trip to New York will also be discussed as well as how Lion and Atilla hooked up with Gerald Clarke’s band and managed to appear on Rudy Valli’s radio show which, at the time, would be like appearing on Ed Sullivan of Steven Colbert.”

The concert will feature the Ibis Ensemble, led by violinist/arranger Simon Browne, with two-time National Calypso Monarch Chuck Gordon as Lion and UTT faculty member Krisson Joseph as Atilla.

The Ibis Ensemble comprises international concert artistes who are members of the UTT academy faculty. Gordon, son of late Malick Folk Performing Company musical director Roland Gordon. Joseph, son of late former national calypso monarch Pengin (Seadley Joseph), is the programme coordinator at The Academy for the Performing Arts at UTT.

The concert takes place on October 7 from 6 pm at The Academy for the Performing Arts at UTT.