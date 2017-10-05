German filmmaker unveils reggae documentary

Holger Michael, ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany, hosted a reception on the occasion of the documentary Kingston Crossroads by German filmmaker Jonas Schaul at his residence, Ellerslie Park, St Clair, on Thursday evening. The movie, which competed for Best Feature Film – Documentary at the TTFF (T&T Film Festival) 2017, is a documentary film about contemporary roots reggae music and culture in Jamaica.

It’s filmmakers, Jonas Schaul and Oliver Becker, had to immerse themselves into the Jamaican roots reggae culture for approximately four years in order to document, grasp and produce the film. Kingston Crossroads is a film that connects through Rastafari and roots music presenting several different characters’ perspectives and views on major issues affecting Jamaican society such as politics and the ongoing topic of repatriations, amongst other topics.

The event brought together local filmmakers as well, such as Maya Cozier winner of Best T&T Short Film Short Drop; Shari Petti, winner of People’s Choice Award for Best Feature Film Documentary Sorf Hair; Nneka Luke, general manager, FilmTT; filmmaker Dylan Quesnel of Metiver in Paramin; and, Dion Glenn of Quick Pick.

The annual T&T Film Festival ran from September 19–25, culminating with the awards ceremony on September 26.