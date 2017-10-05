Green Screen takes sustainability message to students

Sustainable development is key to our future. With that future in mind, Sustain T&T is continuing its outreach to the nation’s school children with free movie screenings for student groups as part of this year’s Green Screen Environmental Film Festival.

The festival, an annual production of the local NGO, will once again highlight issues of sustainability and conservation for secondary school students through the medium of film, a release said.

Since Green Screen’s inception in 2011, thousands of pupils have seen educational and entertaining films on “green” issues as part of the festival, which also encourages discussion and activities focused on learning.

How you can help

Sustain T&T is inviting members of the private sector to invest in the education of the nation’s youth by sponsoring school groups to attend this year’s Green Screen Schools Screenings, which will take place at Digicel IMAX on November 3, 6 and 7. Sponsorship enables students to attend the films and discussions at no cost to them.

This year we will feature the film Jago—A Life Underwater, a documentary set in the Togian Islands in Indonesia about an 80-year-old hunter called Rohani, who dives underwater, descending to great depths for many minutes. This award-winning film recreates events portraying turning points in his life, as a deep-sea hunter and as a man. In addition, Sustain T&T has collaborated with the Institute of Marine Affairs (IMA) to produce short films The Bottle and Future Work, which illustrate how man made challenges facing our rivers and marine environments impact the future prosperity of our country.

INFO

For further info on screenings or sponsorship, email [email protected]