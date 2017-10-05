Artist Jackie Hinkson celebrated 50 years of capturing our native light and sights with the opening of an exhibition and the launch of his new book The Light in Paint: 50 Years of Watercolour. The event was hosted on October 2 at the Art Society, Jamaica Boulevard, Federation Park, Port-of-Spain.

The celebration, which was sponsored by bpTT, also included a free public lecture by British curator and art historian Tim Wilcox the next day.

The exhibition consists of Hinkson’s large collection of watercolours which captures a wide range of Caribbean life. The pieces portray domestic still-life and changing cityscapes that starkly reflect how traditional T&T has transformed into modernity. Working across these varied subjects, the artist has distilled our fundamental shapes and lights into a painterly vocabulary of the Caribbean.

Guests viewed the artwork over cocktails and also took the opportunity to get their copies of The Light in Paint: 50 Years of Watercolour, signed by the much admired artist.