Six small casino owners have decided to immediately close down their businesses and send home their workers due to the announcement of an increase in gaming taxes by Finance Minister Colm Imbert...
You are here
The Light in Paint
Artist Jackie Hinkson celebrated 50 years of capturing our native light and sights with the opening of an exhibition and the launch of his new book The Light in Paint: 50 Years of Watercolour. The event was hosted on October 2 at the Art Society, Jamaica Boulevard, Federation Park, Port-of-Spain.
The celebration, which was sponsored by bpTT, also included a free public lecture by British curator and art historian Tim Wilcox the next day.
The exhibition consists of Hinkson’s large collection of watercolours which captures a wide range of Caribbean life. The pieces portray domestic still-life and changing cityscapes that starkly reflect how traditional T&T has transformed into modernity. Working across these varied subjects, the artist has distilled our fundamental shapes and lights into a painterly vocabulary of the Caribbean.
Guests viewed the artwork over cocktails and also took the opportunity to get their copies of The Light in Paint: 50 Years of Watercolour, signed by the much admired artist.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online