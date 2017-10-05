Music schools students shine at Dream Big Concert

Powerful, impactful and riveting. These were just some of the sentiments expressed by patrons at the recently concluded Music Schools in the Community’s Dream Big Concert hosted by the Ministry of Community Development, Culture and the Arts at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA). This year’s theme, Dream Big, encouraged young people to strive for success and excellence in all their endeavours. Indeed, dreams can be the tiny seeds from which tomorrow grows.

Currently in its fifth year, this community initiative, which is geared towards providing music education opportunities to community organisations, children’s homes, youth correctional institutions, police youth clubs, steelbands and schools throughout T&T, has unearthed a wealth of musical talent and potential for excellence among the various communities in T&T.

A release said this unique programme has an artist-in-residence component which creates opportunities for networking and interaction with accomplished and renowned local musicians such as Roy Cape, Pelham Goddard, Errol Ince and Leston Paul.

At the concert on October 1 at NAPA, the audience was treated to a mixture of local and international classics including popular gospel, contemporary pop and classical selections from participants. The performance repertoire included Josh Groban’s You raise me up, Stevie Wonder’s Master Blaster and David Rudder’s Calypso Music performed by the Golden Hands Music School while Pan Jammers Music School performed Ella Andall and Devon Matthew’s The Journey, Nailah Blackman’s Baila Mami, Satanand Sharma’s Post Lude and Rorry Aleong’s Pan Odyssey.

The Amarjyoth Sabha Mandir performed Hermant Kumar’s Hai Apna Dil and Sundar Popo’s Chadar Bichao. This was followed by a drumology and folk dance by the St James Police Youth Club Music School. The Potential Symphony Music School performed Jacques Offenbach Galop’s Can Can, a Sparrow Medley comprising of Jean and Dinah, Obeah Wedding and Mr Walker while Sangre Grande Cordettes performed Ras Shorty I’s Watch out my children, Lennon and Mc Cartney’s Yesterday and the theme song from the Game of Thrones. All the performances drew much excitement and applause from the audience.

The concert was the culmination of two 12-week semesters held at five venues across the country from April to September 2017. Since inception in 2012, more than 1,500 children, young adults, and adults have participated in the programme, aimed primarily at increasing music literacy.

Participants were given the opportunity to learn to play several musical instruments including the steel pan, the saxophone, trumpet, trombone, table, clarinet, guitar, harmonium and violin. Moreover, participants were exposed to critical life skills.

The venues in which the Music Schools were held during the sixth and seventh semesters were as follows:

• Pan Jammers Steel Orchestra, Santa Cruz

• Potential Symphony Steel Orchestra, Barataria

• Golden Hands Music School, San Fernando

• Amarjyoth Sabha Mandir, Cunupia

• Sangre Grande Cordettes Steel Orchestra, Sangre Grande