MusicTT Showcase kicks off on Saturday

Saturday, December 9 marks a pivotal moment for T&T’s music sector as the T&T Music Company Limited (MusicTT) kicks off its inaugural Music Showcase, an event featuring Trinbagonian singers, songwriters, duos and bands, all vying for a spot in MusicTT’s Artiste Portfolio Development Programme. The event takes place at TZAR on Ariapita Avenue, Woodbrook, at 4 pm.

General Manager of MusicTT, Jeanelle Frontin, explains, “This Music Showcase is the first stage in MusicTT’s Artist Portfolio Development Programme—our highly-focused export initiative. The pilot portfolio’s selection will be done by a panel of international music industry experts who will identify the specific training needs of each artiste. This customised training will be conducted through the Music Export Academy which is a series of workshops designed to provide music creatives with comprehensive knowledge on all that it takes in music to touch the globe. From the ins and outs of music business and copyright protection to touring and showcasing to marketing their brand, this Academy is aimed at artistes who are on the road to export-readiness but need that extra push to begin exporting their music effectively.”

Evaluating the performances on December 9 are five international music industry heavyweights: Jill Pedone, Head of All Creative Licensing, Label/Publishing, Lava Music Group; Marcus Spence, Mosley Music Group; Jennifer Hyland, Senior Manager TV & Film Licensing, Universal Music Canada; Sean Mulligan, VP Creative, Entertainment One Music Publishing; and Kosine, 1/2 of the LA based production duo Da Internz.

“These panellists have over 50 years combined experience and have catapulted and/or significantly contributed to the careers of Soundgarden, Nelly Furtado, Wyclef Jean and Rihanna, to name a few. They are, therefore, well poised to identify the characteristics of export-readiness, global potential and undeniable talent in our Trinbagonian artistes whose music careers are on the verge of reaching that next level,” Frontin adds.

The Music Showcase is open to the public and admission is free, but anyone interested in attending are must register at www.musictt.co.tt/elevate. For more information, visit MusicTT’s social media sites or call 622-1455.