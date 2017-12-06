Team TT Carifesta appointed

Minister of Community Development, Culture and The Arts Nyan Gadsby-Dolly issued letters of appointment to Carifesta XIV Host Country Management Committee (HCMC) last Thursday. The ceremony took place at the Ministry’s Head Office, Nicholas Towers, Port-of-Spain.

Carifesta XIV will be held from August 16 - 25, 2019 in T&T under the theme: The Tangible & Intangible, Connect, Share, Invest.

The HCMC plays a critical role in the festival to provide oversight, plan, manage and advise on the various aspects of the festival and will serve for the period November 30, 2017 to September 30, 2019. The HCMC will ensure that all the logistical, programming, promotional and financial arrangements for the event are executed on time and within budget. The HCMC comprises representatives of ministries, state agencies, as well as creative and cultural sector advisors.

A release from the Ministry of Community Development, Culture and the Arts states, “Trinidad and Tobago is excited to showcase and market our culture and that of the wider Caribbean region to the rest of the world through Carifesta 2019. As host nation, it is our intention to create the space, avenue and hub for participating nations to flourish and ‘Connect, Share, Invest’ in the arts and culture of the Caribbean.”

The government ministries and government agencies represented include the Ministries of Community Development, Culture and the Arts, Tourism, Trade and Industry, Foreign & Caricom Affairs, Public Administration & Communications, Works & Transport, National Security and Sport and Youth Affairs, Tobago House of Assembly, Airports Authority of T&T and Port Authority of T&T. They are chaired by the Ministry of Community Development, Culture and the Arts.

The Sector Advisors are Dr Lester “Efebo” Wilkinson, Gillian Bishop, Rana Mohip, John Arnold, Chandra Katwaroo, Davlin Thomas, Lorraine O’Connor and Carla Foderingham.