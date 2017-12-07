Children frolic at Military Museum in Chaguaramas

Rain fell all day last Sunday but a handful of corporate folk turned on their heartlight to treat over 150 children to an enjoyable Christmas treat. The corporate citizens and their representatives were Bryden (Steven Welch); Hadco (Kimberly Fraser); Massy (Derek Mc Clean); Bermudez (Lisa Cumberbatch); Toppers popcorn (Alain Laquis); and, S M Jaleel (Michele Jaikaran).

The Chaguaramas Military Museum was the venue for the Children’s Christmas party hosted by Museum president/curator Linda Kelshall, Museum chairman Brian Mitchell and event coordinator Sam Salloum.

The 150-plus children from the communities of St James, Carenage, Cocorite, Diego Martin, and even beyond, turned up in the rain with their parents and they had the time of their lives.

Unlike most children bazaars and similar events, no one left empty handed as the T&T Fire Services (Chaguaramas branch) pulled up at 4 pm with not one but two Santa Clauses.

Through the evening the children played popular fair games including Hoopla, Pin the Tail on the Donkey, Bran Tub, Tin Pan Alley. They were also treated to appearances by popular comic characters like Micky and Minnie Mouse, popcorn, face-painting, cotton candy and snacks,

At the end of it all, Salloum was effusive in his gratitude to all who made Sunday a memorable one for the children.

Said Salloum, who is also a foundation member of Triniposse at the Queen’s Park Oval, said, “we thank all that gave their time in volunteering; nobody charged us a red cent. It was a good feeling for us to be able to bring smiles to the faces of these children, especially in these trying times.”