Tita Parra says thanks to the life of her grandmother

Admission is free this evening when Gracias A la Vida- Violeta Parra is staged at the Central Bank Auditorium from 7 pm. This event is being held in celebration of the centennial of the Chilean artiste Violeta Parra, one of the pioneers of the Chilean New Song- the Nueva Canción Chilena. The Ministry of Community Development, Culture and the Arts and the Embassy of Chile in T&T are the producers of the concert.

This event features well-known artistes Tita Parra, grand-daughter of Violeta Parra, Greco Acuna as well as the National Symphony Steel Orchestra (NSSO) of T&T.

Founded ten years ago, the NSSO, led by Artistic Director Akua Leith, exclusively uses the Genesis pans (G-Pan). The G-Pans were developed at UWI, St Augustine by a team led by national award winner Professor Brian Copeland, UWI St Augustine Campus Principal. The ensemble represents the pinnacle of musical excellence in the arena of steelpan development.

Gracias A la Vida- Violeta Parra will further promote cultural exchanges between Chile and T&T and provide a rich cultural experience.

Admission is ticketed and for more information call 225-4030 (extension 4030).