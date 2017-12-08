Deck the hall with Hyatt Regency this Christmas The hotel serves up traditional holiday elements with a twist Port-of-Spain

Christmas is almost here and Hyatt Regency Trinidad is giving the gift of holiday discounts, special festivities and more for your family, friends and coworkers. Get your group together and enjoy the hotel’s many offerings from Christmas brunch, lunch or dinner to The Biggest Little Christmas Party.

Forget about the hassle of planning your company’s Christmas party this year and gather your coworkers and friends for a special day with planning, decorating and entertainment handled for you in advance.

Taking place on Friday, December 8, you can choose between lunch or dinner with great entertainment and fabulous door prizes to be won – including hotel night stays, LIME Carnival tickets and more.

This year, Hyatt Trinidad brings Christmas buffets from morning to night with traditional holiday flavours.

For a late breakfast, from 11 am – 1 pm, Lunchfast on Saturday, December 9, 16 and 23 offers guests the following: 15 per cent off the total bill for groups of ten people and above. Children 12 years and under eat free once accompanied by one adult and you also receive a glass of sorrel with your meal.

Service continues with the Christmas Lunch Buffet Menu from December 13 – 15, with a choice of salads, a hot buffet, a carving station and select desserts. For dinner, there is the Christmas Themed Night Buffet Menu on Friday December 15 and 22.

End the night enjoying a feast featuring dishes such as traditional beef pastels, pineapple sorrel glaze leg of ham with cauliflower chow chow, and sorrel eclairs from 6:30 pm.

Christmas Day Brunch Buffet serves up more than nine food stations for you to choose – cold and hot buffets with an array of choices from soups and salads to hearty vegetable and meat dishes including a carving station, kids’ corner and over 11 dessert selections. Brunch starts at 12.30 pm.

Make your way to the newly renovated Spa Esencia, until December 30, and gift yourself or your significant other with premium skin care products. Grab and Go stocking stuffers are priced as low as $100 while select items marked at a 25 per cent discount. If you gift ten or more of your family members or friends with gift certificates, take advantage of a complimentary retail item from the stocking stuffer collection. New to the spa, men can take advantage of manscaping and waxing services that cater to their ever-changing needs.

MORE INFO

For more information on call 623 2222 or room bookings visit Trinidad.regency.hyatt.com