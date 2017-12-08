MusicTT hosts meet and greet with international music execs

The T&T Music Company Limited (MusicTT) is hosting a Meet & Greet event leading up to its inaugural Music Showcase this evening at the Calypso Room (12th floor), Radisson Hotel, Port-of-Spain at 6 pm.

At this event, 25 Trinbagonian singers, songwriters, duos and bands who will be performing at the Music Showcase the next day will have the opportunity to interact and break the ice with the five music industry executives who will be evaluating their performances. It is also an opportunity for photos ops and media interviews with the performers and panelists prior to the Showcase.

The inaugural Music Showcase will be held tomorrow at Tzar, Ariapita Avenue, Woodbrook, from 4 pm.