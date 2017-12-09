Sweet music from three sopranos

Three top T&T sopranos, Llettesha Sylvester, Danielle Williams and Ayrice Wilson, will come together to showcase their talents in Sopranissimo: The Concert on December 16 at All Saints Anglican Church, Port-of-Spain. All three women began their training in music in T&T before studying and performing abroad and are eager to share the results of their training with a local audience.

Each woman took a different path to their current place in life. Sylvester began her journey in the church, and then performed at various school talent shows, with the Barataria SDA Church Choir and Laventille Youth Chorale and wrote her own compositions. She then pursued a degree in music education at the University of the Southern Caribbean and studied under Dr Vertrelle Cameron-Mickens at the Academy for the Performing Arts, UTT.

Sylvester has performed at events such as Jazz Artists on the Greens, Tobago Jazz Experience as well as regional tours to Grenada, Antigua, St Lucia, St Vincent, Guyana, Barbados, Suriname and Curacao and, in 2016, she received a scholarship from Alcorn State University in Lorman, Mississippi to further her studies in Vocal Performance in the studio of Dr Byron Johnson.

Williams sang her first soprano solo at age eight at the T&T Music Festival, and further developed her performance skills with the Sacred Heart Girl’s RC Choir, bpTT Marionettes Chorale and Bishop Anstey High School Choir. She went on to train professionally in London, France, Italy and Sweden.

Wilson stopped singing after leaving high school and didn’t sing again until 2009, when she was introduced to Dr Cameron-Mickens. Since then, she’s been in four full opera productions, staged two recitals, organised and performed in two multiple-artist collaborative Christmas concerts, completed both an Artist Diploma and Bachelor of Arts in Music, won two singing competitions, won five categories in the 2012 Music Festival, performed with a world-renowned Trinidad-born tenor and opened a Voice Studio at two venues.

The sopranos speak

Wilson said the sopranos want to let T&T know they are here to stay, even if they have to carve out their own niche. She said classical music is still relevant to T&T. “It is an avenue which helps develop minds, relax the mind after a long day at work,” said Wilson, “and can also move an entire nation to war or start the journey to healing and peace.

“Classical music has a long and powerful history and T&T has a part to play in moulding its future. It may have a small following and nobody is going to become rich off of it but one can develop a very strong career.”

Williams said she is also hopeful as sees great work being done by the university campuses of UWI, T&T and the Southern Caribbean, as well as the long tradition of the T&T Music Festival, and she hopes that classical musicians can find a place in MusicTT’s innovative live performing arts district and artist development programme.

Sylvester said she remains hopeful that classical music traditions will continue to develop, following the building of state-of-the-art performance venues such as Queen’s Hall and Napa, and performance opportunities in the form of the T&T Music Festival, San Fest and others.

She commended Dr Roger Henry, the director of the National Philharmonic Orchestra, for integrating classical music and music education into every day happenings in communities across the country. Williams said she is grateful for the new arrangements and work that are being shared by the National Symphonic Steel Orchestra and the National Philharmonic, and enjoys the Ministry of Community Development, Culture and The Art’s Brown Paper Bag series, particularly the shows which allows the general populace to re-image and reconsider classic calypsos by experiencing them anew as orchestral work set for the NSSO or NPO.

The women said they are staging the concert close to Christmas because it is a special time for themselves, their families and all music lovers. Sylvester said, “there is not often follow up on the careers of the talented musicians who migrate for the purpose of furthering their music education and performance studies.

“We have received exquisite training at institutions abroad and I am so pleased to come home, present this concert with my fellow sopranos and give folks an update on what I’ve been up to.”

Williams said the concert is inspiring and “we’d love to do our part to encourage and revive any weary souls before the New Year.”

Sopranissimo: The Concert takes place on December 16 at 7 pm at All Saints Anglican Church, Port-of-Spain. Tickets cost $200. For more information, call 683-2666, 738-6316, 393-8611 and find Sopranissimo: The Concert on Facebook.