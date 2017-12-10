Saving money on vehicle maintenance

It seems like there are more cars than roads in T&T at present.

Having a vehicle allows us to move around comfortably and can even provide a measure of safety for ourselves and family.

While providing a great level of utility, taking care of our car can cost us a lot if not properly attended to.

It’s therefore important that we consider how to take care of our vehicle in a way that’s both cost effective and that keeps it going over the longterm.

Here are a few tips on how we can tackle the tricky issue of car maintenance.

Regular servicing

It’s vital that we service our vehicle regularly to ensure it stays in top condition over the long term.

Whether this involves having our car taken to a mechanic or a dealer after a certain number of kilometers have passed, or some otherwise determined schedule, carrying our vehicles in for regular servicing will save us both time and money in the long run. It’s wiser and most times cheaper to pay the costs associated with servicing than the costs associated with repairs.

Don’t hesitate to fix

Depending on our circumstances and situation we may choose to delay fixing issues that arise with our vehicle. We might ignore a knocking sound here, or drive with a broken part there. Doing so not only potentially compromises our personal safety, but can cost us several times more in the long run as one thing going bad in our vehicle can, oftentimes, affect other areas as well. It’s better for us financially—and personally—to be proactive than reactive about fixing issues with our vehicle.

Follow manufacturer’s recommendations

It goes without saying that the company that manufactured your vehicle probably knows what’s best for it in terms of its maintenance and operation. From time to time, in an attempt to cut costs, we’re tempted to deviate from those recommendations. While this can work sometimes, it comes with a measure of risk and can end up costing us more in the long run if all does not go as expected. We can also lose whatever warranties by the manufacturer that may have been extended to us. Bottom line: The manufacturer’s advice is oftentimes best and should be followed rather than ignored.

Treating our vehicle well

By no means is this an exhaustive list of elements to consider when it comes to saving money on car maintenance but it’s a good place. Ultimately how we treat with our vehicle will affect the utility we get out of it and our ability to level well beyond payday.