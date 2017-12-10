Trini Cooking Quick And Easy

Preparing a meal for family or friends can be a daunting challenge and author Polly Indar has come to the rescue of hesitant cooks with her latest cookbook Short Order Cooking Recipes, Quick and Easy Trini Dishes.

Having edited and authored two best selling Naparima Girls’ High School cookbooks and a Vegetarian Cookbook, Polly saw the need for a book of quick and nutritious recipes in a world where lifestyle demands mean less time spent cooking meals at home.

Proceeds from the sales of this new collection of healthy and economical recipes will go towards the Hope Centre, a home for abused and neglected children in San Fernando. Hope Centre has been protecting and developing children for over 30 years.

Short Order Cooking Recipes is as stated in the Introduction a “no frills” cookbook for people of all ages and abilities. There are no glossy photographs of the recipes but the printing and paper is of good quality and the book is perfect as a Christmas stocking stuffer or for sending overseas to students and homesick Trinis who want a taste of home.

The book includes starters—appetisers, soups and salads. This is followed by main dishes, breads and biscuits, desserts, beverages, sauces and condiments. There are a couple of pages devoted to calorie reducing tips, a glossary describing local fruits and vegetables, seasonings and spices, and an index which makes it easy to find recipes.

The Red Pepper Hummus, serves ten, is a quick and guilt-free appetizer when served with raw vegetables. Many Hummus recipes call for Tahini paste, which might involve a visit to a gourmet store. Polly makes it easy by using roasted sesame seeds.

The roasted Chickpeas recipe serves six, couldn’t be simpler. It uses canned chickpeas and seasoning found in most kitchen cupboards.

Nutritious Quinoa, features in a delicious Shrimp and Quinoa Salad with a dressing which can be made using mayonnaise or plain yogurt, lime juice, paprika, ketchup, salt and hot pepper.

There are 43 main-dish recipes.

Other recipes well worth trying include one of my personal favourites, the Irish Soda Bread with wholewheat. Polly attended university in Ireland and enjoyed this rustic bread which is a staple in Irish homes.

For the more adventurous who like a little heat in their food there is a recipe for Pepper Roti which makes four personal pepper rotis, with a variety of fillings.

Given a choice of 43 dessert recipes, it will be easy to satisfy cravings for something sweet and delicious. The Mixed Fruit Crumble with its blend of fruits, cinnamon and honey topped with crumbs made from oats, flour, margarine, sugar, ginger and chopped almonds is sure to please guests.

Polly has included 14 refreshing beverage recipes. With the citrus and festive season here, it’s a good time to enjoy a glass of Orange Sangria. This version of Sangria, a drink of Spanish origin, uses orange juice, red wine, chopped fruit and an orange liqueur. Served in a tall glass over ice cubes Orange Sangria is the perfect welcome drink for our warm tropical evenings.

Released in November, Short Order Cooking Recipes is available at many book stores in T&T.