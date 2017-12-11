Best Physique to be judged next year

The achievement and maintenance of a great physique is largely influenced by a person’s health consciousness, and so, the newly formed Sports and Fitness Bureau is seeking to raise the bar by staging a nationwide campaign geared towards, health, fitness and the attainment of great physique.

The campaign comes to a climax with the mega fitness extravaganza, Miss and Mister Physique 2018, where hundreds of participants are expected to be in attendance, all vying for the top honours in the respected female and male categories.

Scheduled for the spacious auditorium of the University of T&T (UTT) Campus in Arima, Miss and Mister Physique carries overall prize incentives of over $50,000 inclusive of cash, membership in the Sports & Fitness Bureau plus the prospects of being Sports and Fitness Ambassadors of the first ever Global Sports and Fitness Convention, scheduled to be staged in Trinidad, over the three day period of May 3-5, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, Port-of-Spain.

A release from the organisation stated that, “essentially, Miss and Mister Physique 2018 is aimed at showcasing the beautiful side of fitness, while celebrating the fitness achievement of hundreds of attractively fit and health conscious women and men in a major show of modeling, posing and synchronized dance moves, all combining to create a moving and enthralling entertainment spectacle.”

The day’s event will also include a health fair and exposition of beautiful bodies, along with the relevant products and services vital towards achieving and maintaining beautiful body status. Gyms, fitness centres, sports clubs and aerobics institutions are specially invited to have their members enter the Miss and Mister Physique 2018.

The release also stated, “By entering and participating, they all contribute towards raising health and fitness consciousness on a national level, as well as shaping and redefining the concept of beautiful people.”

Both female and male fitness enthusiasts interested in entering the Miss and Mister Physique 2018 are invited to contact the organisers at Sports and Fitness Bureau using any of the following options:

Telephone Contact: 225-2782 | 269-8639 | 397-9693

Email: [email protected]

Facebook: Sports and Fitness Bureau

Whatsapp: 1(868) 397-9693