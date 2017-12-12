Bring back the old time days

Years ago, the majority of holiday gift-giving in T&T consisted of creative originals—music, art, food and drink. In light of the current economic recession, Holistic Music School will continue this tradition and develop the creative, intellectual, social, spiritual, emotional and physical skills of primary school pupils (five to 12 years) and secondary school students (12+ to 18 years) through Atelier (Arts Workshop) scheduled for December 18-22.

Continuing with this year’s theme of Holistic Jazz, participants will explore jazzy arrangements of Christmas Music, Art and Cuisine. Students will also have an opportunity to hone their performance skills for the upcoming T&T Music Festival.

Atelier (the French word for workshop) was established by Dr Patricia Dardaine-Ragguet in 1997 as a means by which to engage students in positive, holistic and character building exercises in the context of creativity and artistic development. Age appropriate concepts are introduced in a relaxed and interdisciplinary workshop setting. “Holistic Music School will continue to explore the ABRSM Jazz Syllabus (launched in1999) alongside improvisation/ jazz in Christmas music, art and photography,” said Dardaine-Ragguet.

Dardaine-Ragguet, an administrator, holistic educator and musician, has designed the 2017 Atelier curriculum to excite and inspire current/future jazz musicians in local primary and secondary schools. A cadre of T&T jazz educators, musicians and artists including Rellon Brown (trumpet), Joshua Pasqual (trombone), Daniel Ryan (saxophone), Everald “Redman” Watson (percussion), Seth Escalante (guitar), Khaffi Beckles (Visual Art) and Desmond Clarke (photography).

Activities will be scheduled from 8.30 am to 3 pm daily at Holistic Primary School – supervision will be provided at no extra cost from 7.30 am to 4.30 pm. The cost of the workshop is $600 per week and registration fee $75.

Students will be enrolled on a first come, first served basis. Atelier Early Bird Special—$500 by Tuesday, December 12. Registration waived for Holistic Primary School students. Enrolment is limited.

Info

For Holistic Christmas Jazz Atelier 2017 registration: e-mail [email protected] or phone Holistic Music School at 621-0428/ 1659.