Cocktails and crystals

The Gallery of Level 2, Long Circular Mall, hosted the launch of the jewelry line, Atelier Swarovski, on December 7 at the store.

Specially invited guests, including Miss Universe Wendy Fitzwilliam and acclaimed photographer Calvin French, viewed the exquisitely crafted, crystal-couture jewelry as they mingled and enjoyed cocktails. Owner of The Gallery, Sheena Thorpe, along with Swarovski representative Andrea Scicchitano, were on hand to give details on all items on display

Atelier Swarovski showcases the expensive capabilities of crystal as a creative medium. The line continues the trend of Swarovski’s long-standing history of innovation and creates a unique platform to craft special pieces that combine mastery, craftsmanship and crystal.