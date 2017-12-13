Pan Rhythms by Gail Pantin

Artist Gail Pantin completed a successful solo exhibition of her work at Bayshore, Port-of-Spain, on December 9. Titled Pan Rhythms People 4, Pantin sought to capture life in T&T as she envisions it.

An artist and teacher, Pantin is the daughter of Tobagonian Kevin Pantin while her mother, Patricia, is from Manzanilla.

Pantin’s work can be seen on both islands and is featured prominently at the Bambu Gift shop on Milford Road and at Johnstons Apartments, Store Bay, Tobago.

She is working on a series that depicts individual pan players showing their style and moods and is also working on a series of sketches of Tobagonian people and Tobago beaches and as well 100 portraits of individuals born in Trinidad or Tobago. Pantin works with pencil, watercolour, acrylic, pen and ink and Japanese brush pen.

She is best known for her panoramic landscapes and portraits. Pantin’s art is also used to capture expressions of the life and culture of people, places, and communities, and also reflects much of her 20-year-experience in Southeast Asia.

During her two decades in the East, Pantin was commissioned by SR Nathan, the president of Singapore in 2008, to create a series of panoramic sketches of the 1898 Neo-Palladian Istana, the official residence of the president and prime minister of Singapore. Her sketches were published in a book titled A Day at the Istana.

Pantin attended Holy Name Convent in Port-of-Spain where her interest in Asian culture was ignited. She travelled to Asia in 1995 and returned to stay for two decades. During this time she travelled and sketched while holding a full-time teaching job in Singapore. Pantin was also very involved in various artistic projects in Singapore and she would use art to capture various moments of Singapore’s growth and change including the Waterfront from the period 1998-2015.

Pantin said her work is perceived differently through the eyes of varying individuals. “Art speaks on my behalf and explains things I don’t want to discuss verbally,” she revealed. “I have seen the effect art has on me and its impact on others. I feel the world is a better place for all of us when we participate, use and experience art.”

Pantin said art is nothing without people and explained: “As a teacher I would often remind my students that it is all well and good that you want to do a painting but we must always consider that our objective should also be to consider the viewer. The viewer is also looking at the work trying to understand the artist and or the artists point of view.”

Pantin’s post-secondary education was focused on graphics and design which lead her to a career of corporate design and ultimately teaching.

Pantin can be contacted at 765-1398 or [email protected]