Tenors sing for a cause

Tenor trio Q.E.D. (Quite Exquisitely Done) will be bringing their magical voices to the community as they perform their Christmas concert—One Night In December—at the Undercover Garden Centre in Santa Cruz on December 16. The trio is comprised of renowned singers Raymond Edwards, Nigel Floyd and Eddie Cumberbatch.

Cumberbatch, who is from Santa Cruz, said it was one of the loveliest places in the country, and the choice of the location came about after a chance visit due to the willingness of the owner to diversify the use of the space. Floyd said it is the perfect venue for their expansion into the community.

Floyd added that the show will pay tribute to three musical icons, “Johnny Gonsalves, who passed away earlier this year, and producers Jason Dasent and Richard Char Su Ahong,” because of the contributions they have made to music in T&T.

The programme will feature classic and modern Christmas pieces, as well as some Christmas Hindi and Christmas Arabic, according to Floyd. There will also be a pre-show performance from parang band Lujoe and the Gifted. The singers will be accompanied by instrumentalists on flute, saxophone, brass and steelpan. The trio said each year the show grows organically in terms of what instruments and music selections are used.

Edwards said as part of their push to diversify their offerings to the public, they have invested in a line of branded products, including stuffed animals, local chocolates in conjunction with Blue Mountain Chocolates, hand-made scented soy candles, branded T-shirts and CDs of their previous performances. “At the last concert we did, we brought out the T-shirt line and our CDs and we wanted to think how we could expand, because people loved it. There’s a keepsake element which goes beyond what you would get with a programme,” said Edwards.

The group said they will also be having a Festive Market, as part of what they see as their contribution to diversifying the economy. Floyd said the market will provide opportunities for other small and micro-entrepreneurs to benefit from partnering with them. He added: “Our regular audience will now have the opportunity to shop for Christmas, see a show and support a good cause.

“The Festive Market starts at 4 pm and runs until 10 pm. Undercover is staying open as well, to ensure people who love flowers too, can come and buy their flowers.”

Part proceeds from the concert will go towards Vitas House Hospice. Edwards said: “Vitas House has done some amazing work and they care for terminally ill cancer patients free of charge, operating completely on donations.

“We’ve all been doing fund-raisers for them since 2012, so every time we get an opportunity to raise some funds and give back in some way we do it.”

The trio said they hold a private concert for the patients each Christmas, and Floyd said he considers this experience the most important part of the whole thing. “You get to connect with a spirit and a soul on its journey and it’s an honour to be able to work with them and to highlight their cause. So the more people who come out to the show and who want to give to them, we applaud that effort 100 per cent.”

Tickets cost $250 and can be bought at he Undercover Garden Centre, the Chocolate Bar Cafe and from the cast and crew.

info

For more information, call 387-3146, email [email protected] and find One Night In December on Facebook.