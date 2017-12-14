You are here

Making music history

Published: 
Thursday, December 14, 2017
Five of the 14 cellists of the T&T Youth Philharmonic Orchestra perform O Come O Come, Emmanuel.

In a never before attempted or accomplished musical feat, 14 cellists played the Christmas carol O Come O Come, Emmanuel at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (Napa), Port-of-Spain last Saturday evening. The task was executed when the T&T Youth Philharmonic staged Christmas Wonder of His Glorious Majesty.

Keeping the entralled audience captive were the T&T Youth Philharmonic Advanced Orchestra, Euangelion Singers and Band, and VOUS (Voices Of the University School), all under the baton of music director Kenneth Listrop.

