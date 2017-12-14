Making music history

In a never before attempted or accomplished musical feat, 14 cellists played the Christmas carol O Come O Come, Emmanuel at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (Napa), Port-of-Spain last Saturday evening. The task was executed when the T&T Youth Philharmonic staged Christmas Wonder of His Glorious Majesty.

Keeping the entralled audience captive were the T&T Youth Philharmonic Advanced Orchestra, Euangelion Singers and Band, and VOUS (Voices Of the University School), all under the baton of music director Kenneth Listrop.