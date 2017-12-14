New computer lab to connect Kind Kids

Kids In Need of Direction (Kind) utilised its Digicel Foundation EPIC grant of $33,750 to equip its computer lab with seven desktop computers and a multimedia projector which will assist with its Computer Literacy Programme Kind Connect.

Speaking at a media launch recently, Kind’s Community Outreach and Social Services Officer Dafina Tyson thanked the Digicel Foundation for making Kind Connect a reality. She announced: “Not only does this grant help in meeting the aim of the programme to teach computer literacy skills but it also helps us become a resource space for the youth, keeping them connected with information and opportunities via the internet.”

Kind Connect will cater to parents, caregivers and children of the Laventille and Beetham communities.

Kind is a charitable organisation founded 15 years ago and been providing assistance to disadvantaged children throughout T&T within the parameters of education, nutrition, medical assistance, vocational training, emotional counselling and Sport.

The Digicel Foundation’s Epic initiative was established in March 2016 to provide funding to community and faith-based organisations, as well as other non-governmental organisations to implement small scale projects throughout T&T. The donation makes Kind one of 20 grant recipients for 2017.