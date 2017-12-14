Reading it’s life

If you’re still wondering what to get your best friend, boss, co-worker or family member for Christmas, Alta has the answer. Give them an Alta Gift of Reading certificate.

The certificate which costs only $200 is the perfect gift for any time of the year, but is always well received at Christmas time. It is the ideal gift for people who are interested in giving back and giving to those may be in need—someone for whom giving is better than receiving.

How does it work

You come in to any of Alta’s offices and indicate your interest in a Gift of Reading certificate. You will receive the well decorated certificate which comes with a bow and fits neatly into an envelope which we also provide. By purchasing the certificate for your co-worker, friend or family member, a donation is made in their name to Alta to support an adult currently learning to read and write at a free Alta class in Trinidad.

The Gift of Reading certificate covers the cost of teaching one adult for one term. While classes are free for students, there are costs involved which include training and equipping the teacher, providing materials for the students, advertising so students know about the classes, record keeping and enabling guidance from Alta for the class teachers and administration.

By purchasing a Gift of Reading certificate, not only would you have helped someone attending Alta classes to improve their literacy skills, but you would have purchased a Christmas gift for someone and helped Alta spread awareness of the challenges of literacy.

The gift has long lasting benefits as the gift of literacy lasts a lifetime. Through this certificate one person can obtain employment previously out of their reach, become empowered to lift the literacy levels of their children and become a part of the current and future literate working population of Trinidad and Tobago.

If you want more information or you’re interested in purchasing an Alta Gift of Reading Certificate, pop in to our South Office (Monday, Wednesday and Friday 9AM-4PM) or our Belmont office (Monday-Friday 8 am-5 pm). You can also give us a call at 624-2582 to arrange a pickup or to have the Gift of Certificate posted to you.

‘Tis the season for giving...help Alta by purchasing a Gift of Reading certificate

Info

Volunteer, Donate or Sponsor-a-student. Call 624-2582 or email [email protected] for more info. Keep up to date with ALTA on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram: ALTA TT