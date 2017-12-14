Windermere Superstars

Each child got the opportunity to be a superstar as the Windermere Private School of Coconut Drive, San Fernando, staged a spectacular Christmas musical concert giving the traditional Navity a comical twist. The navity stars were all present – Mary, Joseph, the Three Wise men, shepherds, King Herod and even the animals from the stable.

These cows, dogs, and sheep were played by the excited children from the Pre-Kindergarten classes who were eager to fill the Naparima Bowl auditorium in San Fernando with their “mooos,” “baaas” and “woofs.”

There were no cries from baby Jesus although a toddler from the Nursery class broke down. However, teachers Narisa Lutchman and Sharon Remy easily consoled him and managed to get the others calm enough to play their parts.

All of the students from the various classes got the chance to be on stage and some of them were eager to show off their dancing skills much to the amusement of the audience.

The best dancers of all were the Little Drummer Boys who did a coordinated number to the song fondly known as Come They Told Us. They were outshone only by the little toddler rock stars who wore shades and carried little guitars.

A multitude of angels with well designed costumes and golden wings also lined the stage while the shepherds sang a comical tune We Dont Wash Our Socks instead of the traditional song While Shepherds watched their Flocks.

Teachers Oma Ramnarine and Ambik Bissoo ‘gallavanted’ on stage much to the amusement of the parents. Principal Laureen Debance-Misir said the concert was well rehearsed and each child had the opportunity to shine on stage.

“I always allow all the children to participate in all events. The cast and everyone had the opportunity to go on stage so our superstars were shining all over Bethlehem,” said Debance-Misir.