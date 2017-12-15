Believe New Year’s Gala offers clean, affordable entertainment

What a better way to end off the year than an evening spent with family and friends than at Believe New Year’s gala concert special. Clean and affordable entertainment for the entire family. The event is designed to be an inspirational evening featuring your most favourite, all-time classics and crossover hits over the years, from the more traditional settings of timeless operatic standards to some of today’s modern arrangements including all your most loved favourites. Carded for December 29 at the Queens’ Hall Auditorium, St Ann’s, Believe promises to be quite an evening that you will not forget.

Featuring spectacular set designs, costuming and wardrobe, this spectacular musical performance will showcase The Eastern Chorale, and 19 of our country’s brightest vocal and performing sensations, performing in a multitude of genres from classical to jazz, gospel to R&B and pop to soul.

This inspiring concert will bring to life the message of belief — one of hope, peace and joy to all people, within 24 stunning performances by celebrated artistes including Denyse Plummer, Operatic tenor John Thomas, Soprano Danielle Williams, violinist David Frank, Golda Lee Bruce, Marie-Angelique Cartar, Debbie Nahous, Nakita Gatsby, first Lady of parang Alicia Jaggasar, renowned local actress Cecilia Salazar, pianist Johanna Chuckaree, Nicole Wong Chong, James Debroy, Soul Soprano Llettesha Sylvester, Kevon Carter, Wendy Sheppard, L.A. Rose, Tricia Lee Kelshal and Kyle Richardson among others.

Let the new year begin with soulful, inspirational music, carols and more for all audiences, including your favourites, Nessun Dorma, scenes from Phantom of the Opera, A time for us from Romeo and Juliet among many other favourites sure to take you down memory lane and certainly in feel good spirits.

Part proceeds of this event goes to the Lady Hochoy Ho

Info

Call 357-5183 or 498-9057 or visit Queens Hall Box office, or all Kitchen Korner stores at Trincity Mall, West Mall or Long Circular Mall. Limited Early Bird specials are now running out an patrons are advised to get them while stocks last.