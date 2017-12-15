Big show for the South land

“Fanfare, pomp and circumstance,” said the operatic tenor John Thomas in a recent press release. “It would be a grand night for singing,” he continued, “a visiting choir from the US, an unbeatable cast of top local artistes and the T&T Mass Choir with a live band of the musicians you can find in T&T.”

The evening’s programme, A Soulful Christmas carded for Saturday, December 16, will feature the likes of southerner Wendy Sheppard, Operatic tenor John Thomas, the recently celebrated L.A. Rose, Music Festival’s Gospel champions Male and Female Justin Zephrine and Mahalia Pierre, and some of the gospel world’s more popular contemporary Jazz/ R&B/ Neo Soul singers such as Nisa, Samuel Dyer and recent winners of the University of the Southern Caribbean’s Accapella competition The St Hilaire Brothers.

Joining them would be the afternoon’s special guest The Plattsburgh State Gospel Choir, just from their recent tour performing at several locations in NY, including the prestigious Lincoln Centre. Other choirs include The Eastern Chorale, The Trebles, The Point Fortin Trinmar Chorale and the Bethel Singers.

Thomas went further to say that patrons can expect performances to be presented in his typical style bringing his flair and fuss. “Everyone knows I like ting, dancers and movement and state of the art lighting and good sound design. The show is packed chuck a block with talent that abounds presented tastefully and exquisitely, audiences have been asking for years for us to come to the south land and we are finally making it. What a show it will be. The proceeds from the show go to a worthy cause as dyer medical care is needed for Mahalia Pierre, one of the headliners of the show.”