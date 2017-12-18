Angostura sponsors champion steelband

President of Pan Trinbago and the executives of Pan Trinbago were in high spirits last Thursday evening when they attended the official announcement of Newtown Playboys Steel Symphony acquiring sponsorship from Angostura. The steelband organisation was victorious earlier in the day in its legal challenge against the National Carnival Commission (NCC) withholding funds from Pan Trinbago.

For the reigning National Panorama (Single Pan) champion it was also a happy occasion as when Angostura previously sponsored Playboys (then Woodbrook Playboyz) the band won its first title.

The formal proceedings, hosted by Jemma Jordan, opened with the event being blessed by Anglican Canon Richard Jacob. With his wife, Evana, standing beside him, Playboys chairman Kerron Valentine also spoke of the strides made by the band and its relationship with Angostura and corporate Trinidad.

Thursday’s reception was attended by a mixed representation of the corporate world, steelband and Carnival fraternities.

Seen in attendance were former Port-of-Spain Mayor Louis Lee Sing, Advertising moguls Ken Attale and Dennis Ramdeen, Tuco president Lutalo Massimba, NCBA chairman David Lopez, former Culture minister Joan Yuille Williams, Justice Malcolm Holdip, TT Olympic Committee president Brian Lewis, Colin Murray, Lennox Toussaint, Roy Cape, Pelham Goddard, Vonrick Maynard, Dane Gulston and Playboys manager Vincent “Benji” Benjamin.

Reporting by Peter Ray Blood