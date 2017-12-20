Cookout enhances rich record in rugby

After celebrating their placing second in the 2017 National Rugby League, Northerns Rugby Club concluded the year with the team’s second annual cookout at its Cipriani Boulevard clubhouse last Saturday.

“The annual Cookout is just one of our events we host to cover the yearly operational cost for our various expenses including building maintenance and travel fees among other things,” Jerome Poon Tip, president of Northerns said at the event. “We have a rich 30-year record in the National Rugby League and with seven members of our team on the national rugby team and three on the junior team, our training schedule is very diverse”

Poon Tip, who also serves as T&T Under-19 coach, remarked, “we all work together, no matter our various diverse backgrounds, the brotherhood is very strong.”