I’ll take a cup of kindness yet

As someone living and thriving with mental illnesses, I have found very often that I am given to moodiness (I have been managing mood disorder for decades and it is almost always worst in the holidays) which is often misinterpreted as selfishness and unkindness. It is not.

I acknowledge that, at times, I have been and may seem unkind but that is not my nature. I know I am kinder than the person I am when my illness presents.

I am good-natured, gregarious and generally good-humoured, ask the people who love me with the requisite tolerance. They would tell you also, I am talented at discerning falsehoods, pretentiousness, unkindness, and other nasties in people.

Look, I understand how difficult it is to appreciate those who are different, and how most people would prefer if they did not have to encounter other people’s troubled days. I know why some spend so much time avoiding people living with any kind of disability.

When we are beautiful, we are beautiful. When our illness presents we can become someone or something else, in a manner of speaking. But, Lord have mercy, how those around us label us unnecessarily and unfairly, missing out on what’s good.

Often, it is easier for others to label our entire life by the effects of illness and not by accomplishments or efforts to do good and help others. Because of that lack of tolerance and understanding of what portends, I remain reserved.

Understand this, those like me are not necessarily toxic, but toxicity can be an effect or misjudgment of mental illness. We are not bullies, but aggression could also part of the experience; not selfish, but self-preservation is necessary – only an individual knows what is manageable for them in any situation. We are all not mad, but can get real mad (livid, angry) when provoked, especially by injustices.

This 2017 was such a year of injustices; I survived by retiring to long meditative spells—I paint; it is cathartic!

To abate the ill feelings, I focus foremost on granting myself forgiveness for all my shortcomings. I will my inherent goodness too, to forgive others who will not forgive me or who stand in unfounded judgment. And, I “sip tea!”

That said, for many reasons, this 2017 was interesting in a kind of wicked way.

That continuing breakdown in every circle, leaves my mental public health campaign and advocacy feeling so inadequate to help those on whose behalf I toil quietly, day and night.

If we take a cursory glance at the level of criminality, the constant wrangling in the highest echelons, and even the animosity we experience in smaller circles, you would get the idea that the happy veneer of T&T is being stripped. The ugly is so up close and personal – the razor grass humour, poison pens, forked tongues, and sundry body parts turning instruments of destruction, are sufficient to unsettle the strongest among us.

And so, in the midst of our ugly, I suggest a sip of the cup of kindness.

In 2017, we all have seen people use their position of strength or power or perception of those to perpetrate injustices, exploiting others in their time of vulnerability. I have watched in dismay immeasurable cyber bullying, racist conduct, divisiveness, and unsociable social media conduct.

Institutions are failing us too – Parliament, government, policing, family. Community, too. I recall this year having stood up against bullying within a community group. In their haste to hatred, they quietly petitioned to disband my column – T&T’s first line of mental health advocacy and the only regular income I have had for six years. I forgive them.

And so today, to those of you who reel under the gravities of 2017, who have suffered injustices, and unkindness, remember this: you are not alone. And remember to “go high” in the tradition of Christmas, forgive everything and take a cup of kindness.

Merry Christmas everybody. Forgive someone this season.

Caroline C Ravello is a strategic communications and media professional and a public health practitioner. She holds an MA with Merit in Mass Communications (University of Leicester) and is a Master of Public Health With Distinction (The UWI). Write to: [email protected]