Mega concert in Grande tonight

The Sangre Grande Development Foundation will be staging a grand Christmas concert this evening at 7 pm, at the auditorium of North Eastern College, Graham Street, Sangre Grande.

This concert, titled Ribbons, will feature of the sultry-voice Marilyn Williams, pan musician Kelvin Corbett, Sugar Aloes, Poser, Pink Panther, Ninja, Master Tyreese, Sheila Chin Fang-Taylor, Arnold Jordan, Abu the entertainer, Claire Williams, saxophonist Malcom Boyce, CB the violinist, Rudy J, dance and drama groups and lots more scintillating acts.

Dennis “Sprangalang” Hall will serve as show host and sound system and lighting will be supplied by BASS and Effects, with decor by Magdalene Williams.

The Sangre Grande Development, a subsidiary of the Cunapo Development Foundation is also involved in producing this concert as a gift to the nation.

Ribbons is under the patronage of Sangre Grande Regional Corporation chairman Terry Martin Rondon. In addition to this mega concert the foundation will be hosting several Christmas treats nationwide for children. It is NGOs like these who continue to make invaluable contribution to the social fabric of the nation and are major crucibles in the development of our human capital.

Admission for tonight cost only $100 and tickets are available at Dave’s Quick Shop, Hilltop Pharmacy, Econo Express, Sai’s Furniture and Yankarans Mini Mart.