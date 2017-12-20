Students embrace 2018 JA programme

Several hundred secondary school students from across T&T enthusiastically embraced the annual flagship initiative of Junior Achievement of T&T—the 2018 JA Company Programme—when the organisation held an orientation workshop at the UWI-SPEC auditorium.

The prospective Junior Achievers, accompanied by their parents, were given insights into the format and operations of the five-month long business education programme which introduces them to the inner workings of business enterprise. Using a hands-on approach, students start and manage their own businesses, from capitalisation to liquidation.

On hand to offer advice and guidelines for the 2918 edition were JA officials, chairman Anthony Pierre, executive director J Errol Lewis, board members Nigel Scott and Dawn Richards, as well as JA administrative staff.

“I am really excited to get involved in the JA Company programme because it will give me an early first-hand introduction to the world of business. At this stage of my life, my career goal is to be an entrepreneur,” said Aiden Warrick, Form Four student of Presentation College, San Fernando.

His mother, Kimba Warrick, fully endorsed her son’s decision to be part of the JA experience. Giving full support to her son, she said: “This move will boost his self-confidence and assist greatly in his overall development as a young adult. He will be able to create bonds with his peers from other schools and gain important insights into starting and managing a business since he seems bent on that career pathway.”

While the students attending the workshop were given guidelines on the process for signing up for the programme, Lewis advised that other students who are interested can still register to be part of the once-in-a-lifetime JA experience. “We encourage those students who are not here today and want to join the JA family that you can still do so,” Lewis noted.

Delivering the feature address was Dr Auliana Poon, managing director, Tourism Intelligence International, who spoke on the theme Black is Beautiful. She attributed special connotations to each letter of the work “black” to inform the young men and women of the tools that they needed to become successful in life.

She exhorted: “B – believe in yourself that you are the brand; how you dress, how you think, how you behave is very important. L – love who you are; love what you do. A – aim high; you need to aim for the sky; you need to aspire; you need to think big and think global. C – you need to be creative; you need to start inventing and to be innovative; you need to get out of your comfort zone. K – Knowledge is important for success.

“You can practically learn anything from the internet. Knowledge will set you free and, in freedom, you will create things.”

Poon urged the aspiring entrepreneurs to use technology to generate value and wealth.

Dawn Richards, principal consultant, DRA Consulting, advised the students on the importance of branding, cautioning them about the prudent use of social media platforms. She explained that human resource managers took close note of profiles and posts of prospective employees.