Fireworks safety for pets

Yes, it’s that time of year again—when pet owners grow disgruntled with disrespectful and inconsiderate neighbours, disheartened by the lack of law enforcement and fearful for the lives of the animals under their care.

The following legislation exists within T&T to regulate the importation, sale and use of fireworks:

1. Fireworks may be imported into T&T with a licence under Section 35 of the Explosives Act of 1907, Chapter 16:02: The importation of fireworks is prohibited unless a licence is first obtained from the Protective Services Division, Ministry of National Security.

2. Fireworks may be sold wholesale or retail in T&T under the Explosives Act whereby an annual licence to sell must be applied for from the Protective Services Division, Ministry of National Security. It is illegal to sell fireworks to any child under 16 years old.

3. The use of fireworks is regulated by the Summary Offences Act of 1921, Chapter 11:02—written permission must be obtained from the Commissioner of Police to set off fireworks within any town; or within 60 feet of any street in other areas.

Despite having laws in place, the use of fireworks to aid in celebrations has seemingly become rampant and unregulated in T&T. The elderly, people suffering from epilepsy, young children and animals all become victims.

While the average citizen cannot stop those around them from using fireworks, we have a moral responsibility to ensure that the helpless are protected.

Here are some tips for keeping your pets safe this season:

• Some animals cope well with fireworks but the majority of our pets become distressed by the sudden, deafening blasts, the smoke and the flashes of bright light. Safeguard your pets by choosing to stay at home when you know there may be fireworks in your area and keep your pets indoors with you.

• Ensure that your pet is properly identified with a microchip and a collar tag including his name and your telephone number in case he runs away.

• Walk or exercise your pet before the start of a pyrotechnic display. If he is exhausted, his brain may be too tired to concentrate on the fireworks.

• As most animals will try to hide, provide a safe haven for your pet, whether indoors or a kennel inside your home. Try not to leave your pet outdoors: he may strangle himself if leashed or injure himself if trying to escape your yard. Ensure that light is blocked out and sound is muffled by closing windows and curtains and putting on the television or radio.

• Distract him with a toy, game, treat or food to take his focus off the sights and sounds outside.

• Remain calm yourself. Do not fuss or punish your pet. Attempts to soothe or comfort an animal when he is afraid can increase future expression of fearful behaviour. Attempts to coerce animals into confronting their fears or to punish fearful behaviour will intensify fear.

• Use scents such as lavender or pine to help animals relax.

Merry Christmas and a safe New Year 2018 to all.

Copyright © Kristel-Marie Ramnath 2017