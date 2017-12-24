Things to consider before retirement

Eliminate as much debt as possible

Heading into retirement with a heavy debt load is something to be guarded against at all cost.

Certainly productive debt accrued during our working years such as a mortgage may be fine, but other forms of high-interest debt such as credit cards, and in some cases even car loans should be paid off in full before we retire.

Treating with debt that we can get rid of is a key to heading into retirement financially fit.

Emergency fund

Before we retire, having a small cushion of cash saved for the first few months of retirement in the form of an emergency fund is vital.

Experts generally believe this fund should be able to cover three to six months of living expenses. Setting this money aside allows us to treat with any eventualities that may pop up while we’re sorting out our post-retirement life.

Retiring comfortably in part means being financially prepared for the unpredictable areas of life.

Working part-time

Retirement does not mean we no longer have tangible value to society.

In fact, many who retire explore other opportunities to pursue passion projects and earn streams of income.

It’s thus important to consider whether we intend to work part time during our retirement.

Working part-time, if considered, can keep us both active and financially liberated.

Downsizing

One of the realities of retirement is that we may have to survive on less income than in our working years.

As such, giving active thought to whether we want to downsize certain areas of our life is important. For example, some people choose to sell their home and move to a smaller abode that may be more in line with their new financial situation.

Of course everyone’s circumstances will be different, but paying attention to how our lifestyle—and ability to support it—can change should always be considered before retirement.

ANDRE WORRELL