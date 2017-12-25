Ras Kommanda leads an impressive cast for Kaiso Showkase 2018

Trinbago Calypsonians Organisation (Tuco) is promising a short but sweet 2018 calypso season. In contrast to the National Panorama, scheduled to begin as soon as the new year opens, calypso tents will not premiere their shows until mid-January.

Tuco, led by rapso griot Brother Resistance (Lutalo Masimba), ended 2017 on a high note by launching Calypso Fiesta Limited and Kaiso Rama Limited last Wednesday at a breakfast meeting, held at the Courtyard by Marriott in Port-of-Spain. These two business ventures are expected to further propel Tuco and its calypso fraternity on to greater things next year and beyond.

he first calypso tent to open its doors for 2018 is Missioneers, based in Princes Town, Saturday, January 6. This tent was started a decade ago by the late Vernon Wilson and has spawned several young singers who are today making quite a name for themselves in the calypso arena. They include 2017 Dimanche Gras calypso finalist Meguella Simon, 2018 National Calypso Monarch finalist Victoria Cooper, Nerukhi and Callisa Charles.

Tuco East Zone’s Kaiso Karavan is also more than ready for its opening, scheduled for Saturday, January 13 at Eric Williams Auditorium, La Joya Complex, Eastern Main Road, St Joseph.

The show’s cast includes De Fosto, Johnny King, Cardinal, Eunice Peters, Asha Kamachee, Erphan Alves, Sheldon Nugget, Karega Mandela, and Dirty Curty. Two promising singers among the new additions to the Karavan are Helon Francis and Lady Adana.

After a bumper year of hosting successful production, Tuco South Zone’s Kaiso Showkase has announced a cast of 25 calypsonians for the 2018 season. Arguably the most dynamic and active calypso body over the past year, Showkase must be credited with being the only tent to have committed itself to calypso out of the traditional three to four-week period. Under the leadership of Steve Pascall (Ras Kommanda), the tent has hosted a series of quality events in the southland and patrons would certainly be looking forward to its grand opening on Friday, January 19 at Palm’s Club, San Fernando.

The cast is an interesting mix of tested veterans, exciting young talent and a few surprise newcomers.

Led by the man with one of the biggest songs so far for the season —Ras Kommanda (War of Words) — Kaiso Showkase boasts such popular names as Protector, Joseph Adams, Mister Mack, and, 2017 and Dimanche Gras finalists Lady Gypsy, Rondell Donawa and Queen Victoria. Protector, a past Young Kings monarch, was also a national monarch finalist, doing so in 2010.

Also on the star studded cast are former Calypso Queen Joanne Foster, Meguella Simon, 2017 National Calypso Monarch semifinalists Kerice Pascall, Impulse and Ronaldo London, and Indigenous Music record holder Ato “Nerukhi” Osei.

Patrons will certainly be in for a well-rounded show with the likes of veterans and southern calypso icons Count Robin, El Drago and Nikko, men who have held firm to the traditional roots of the art form.

CALYPSO OPENINGS

Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation (Tuco) calypso tent openings for Carnival 2018:

• January 6–Missioneers (Princes Town)

• January 12–Birds (Palo Seco)

• January 13–Kaiso Karavan

• January 13–Kalypso Revue

• January 18–Klassic Ruso

• January 19–Kaiso Showkase

• January 20–Kaiso House

• January 2–Central Rainbow Stars

Kaiso Showkase full cast and in alphabetical order:

• Steve Pascall–Ras Kommanda

• Ainsley Mayers–El Drago

• Alfred Harry–King Harry

• Alicia Richards

• Allan Nicholas–Nikko

• Ato Osei–Nerukhi

• Carl Barrington–Kaiso Nobbie

• Curlissa Charles Mapp

• Elizabeth Pamponette–Sasha Liz

• Joanne Foster

• Joseph Adams

• Keith Wason–Def Prince

• Kerice Pascall

• Lynette Steele–Lady Gypsy

• Meguella Simon

• Michael Leggerton–The Protector

• Randolph Hilaire–Count Robin

• Ricky Gibson

• Ronaldo London

• Rondell Donawa

• Trevor Barrow–Trevor B

• Victor Mc Donald–Mr Mack

• Victoria Cooper Rahim–Queen Victoria

• Wayne Modeste–Impulse

• Wayne Pierre–Wayne P.