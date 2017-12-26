Trinidad Scouts take pan to Canada and England in ’50s

In 1951, Trinidad All Steel Percussion Orchestra (Taspo) took pan to England and France and many adult steelbands traveled in the fifties throughout the Caribbean and beyond.

But little known were younger Trinidad scouts who took pan to scout jamborees in both Canada and England not long after.

In the summer of 1955, the Eighth World Jamboree of Scouting was held at Niagara-on-the-Lake, a small town in southern Ontario, Canada from August 18 to 28. It was the first World Scouting Jamboree that held been held outside of Europe and was a monumental occasion for it hosted over 11,000 scouts from over 71 countries.

The scouts from different countries prepared local fare for the masses and took trips to Niagara Falls. The jamboree was deemed a huge success.

Trinidadian scouts drew the attention of Canadian press as well as press back home for having a steelband which “staged a noisy road march … and circled the camp” playing The Happy Wanderer which had been the road march that year. A drum major led the band on the road.

The Trinidad Guardian at the time noted, “The boys from the Calypso Isle are very popular, and as they beat out their rhythms Bavarian, Mexican, Chinese and Quebec guides all followed them.”

As one scout wrote in a letter, home “We made friends all around and amazed several of the crew and passengers with our playing of the ‘ping-pong’ and ‘chac-chac’.” There was a report that they were even invited to appear on Canadian television and they were filmed at the time.

Two years later, during the summer of 1957 the Ninth World Jamboree was held in Warwickshire in England and the Trinidad scouts again took pan to play. But they do not seem to have continued the tradition.