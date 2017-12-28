Reading, it’s Life: New Year’s resolutions

As 2017 comes to a close, many people are reminiscing on the past 12 months and looking forward to 2018. Around this time many start making new years resolutions by thinking about ways they can improve their lives, their communities and their country in the new year. Some of the most common new years resolutions which people make are; to stay fit and healthy, to lose weight, enjoy life to the fullest, save more money and to spend more time with family and friends. Unfortunately many start off ‘hot and sweaty’ every year and by mid-January revert to their old ways. Committing to new years resolutions is hardly ever easy, but it is generally easier to take it day by day and to be realistic. If you haven’t yet decided on what you would like to do to improve your life, community or country in 2018 look no further, Alta has the answer.

Volunteer with Alta—become a tutor and help someone in Trinidad improve their literacy. In this way, you are certainly helping to improve the country where approximately 25 per cent of the population struggles with reading and writing and also improving communities in Trinidad. As more people learn to read and write and can function in society, more people are able to secure steady employment, improve their socio-economic situation, teach children in their care to read and write and improve their lives holistically. By volunteering with Alta you will be playing an integral role in the improvement of ‘Trinbagonian’ society.

Additionally, all Alta tutors whether they volunteer for one year or have been volunteering for the past ten years, speak about the amazing benefits they receive as tutors. Not only do they feel proud and fulfilled due to their volunteer work, but they are able to see their student learn and grow as the year progresses. Many also proudly state how much they learn from their students and fellow tutors and the great benefits which they reap while participating in the Tutor Training Course, which is mandatory for all tutors prior to entering the classroom.

The incredible support you receive from Alta from the time you indicate interest in volunteering is also beneficial, as it helps you remain committed to your students and the Association. In this way, once you make the decision to become an Alta Tutor, unless you are caught in a dire situation you are able to stick to your commitment for the entire year.

If becoming a tutor is something you have been thinking about doing and you have the time in the new year, we encourage you to make it one of your 2018 resolutions. Alta is currently recruiting tutors to begin teaching in the next academic year (September 2018). If you have a Grade I or II in CSEC English (General Proficiency) or its equivalent and time to teach twice a week for two hours per session for an academic year, call Alta today at 624-2582.

Wishing you and yours a happy and prosperous 2018.

MORE INFO

Volunteer, Donate or Sponsor-a-student. Call 624-2582 or email [email protected] for more info. Keep up to date with ALTA on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram: ALTA TT