Carnival Queen to be crowned on January 28

Nicolla Sylvester is one of nine young ladies who will be competing in the 25th annual Miss Carnival Queen Pageant being staged by the School of Creating Models on Sunday, January 28, at Kaiso Blues Cafe, 85 Woodford Street, Newtown, from 3 pm.

Contestants are required to make four appearances which will include Introduction Number, Carnival costumes and Fantastic Evening Gown, along with the Talent Category which a Miss Super Talent 2018 will be selected.

Judges for the afternoon include popular 105.1FM radio personality George Gonzales and Taromi Joseph.